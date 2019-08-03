Mayor Khokon says he won’t be driven by emotions in anti-dengue steps

Replying to a barrage of questions at Toufique Imrose Khalidi LIVE hosted by the bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief at the news publisher’s studio on Saturday, the mayor said there is a gap between citizens’ perception and WHO’s dengue management guideline.

“Our work will not be emotionally driven,” Khokon said, insisting that spraying mosquito repellents is not the main tool in dengue control as perceived by people.

He said people strongly believe that spraying is the No. 1 tool in dengue control. “When we see the WHO prescription and guideline, it is No. 7 among the eight points of vector control strategy.”

“We have to be aware that Aedes mosquito breeds inside homes and buildings.”

Dengue fever which first stuck Bangladesh in 2000 took an appalling turn this year infecting about 23,000 people, and according to media reports, killing more than 50.

It is rampaging through Bangladesh with experts apprehending that the situation can deteriorate during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha holidays when millions of people will travel home from Dhaka, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Health Directorate said they had forecast the situation and warned the city corporations before.

But the city authorities are still confused over the use of insecticides. The research centre, ICDDR,B, said the insecticides being used are no longer effective. They also suggested importing new agents.

But the two mayors were divided in their opinion on many issues, including the use of insecticides and setting a deadline for controlling the outbreak.

Khokon said he found the mosquitoes have become resistant to permethrin that accounts for 0.2 percent of the insecticides.

“I found that the insecticide killed 85 percent of the mosquitoes,” he said, adding that there was no reason to stop spraying the insecticide which has been used for long.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, however, said his own test report gave different results.

“I found fault in insecticide. I have banned the company. I got the problem. I have blacklisted that insecticide because I did not find it useful,” he said.

Khokon said he set the first week of September as the deadline to control the menace. But Islam would not set any deadline.