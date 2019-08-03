Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon said he tested the insecticide even on Saturday noon.

“I found that the insecticide killed 85 percent of the mosquitoes”, he said, adding that there was no reason to stop spraying the insecticide which has been used for long.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, however, said his own test report gave different results.

“I found fault in insecticide. I have banned the company. I got the problem. I have blacklisted that insecticide because I did not find it useful,” he said.

The two mayors were speaking at Toufique Imrose Khalidi LIVE hosted by the bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief.

