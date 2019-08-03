Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 09:43 PM BdST
Two Dhaka city mayors are still divided in their opinion of what insecticides will be used to kill mosquitos as dengue continues to take its toll.
Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon said he tested the insecticide even on Saturday noon.
“I found that the insecticide killed 85 percent of the mosquitoes”, he said, adding that there was no reason to stop spraying the insecticide which has been used for long.
Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, however, said his own test report gave different results.
“I found fault in insecticide. I have banned the company. I got the problem. I have blacklisted that insecticide because I did not find it useful,” he said.
The two mayors were speaking at Toufique Imrose Khalidi LIVE hosted by the bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief.
(More to follow)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
- Separated twins recovering at Dhaka hospital after marathon surgery
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue
- Chattogram police to use drones to monitor cattle markets for the first time
- Three die in alleged shootout with police in Cox's Bazar
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Quader calls for patience as dengue turns into a nationwide crisis
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Gazipur
Most Read
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Pelé sends video message to Hasina seeking support to launch Earth Cup
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Now Khaleda isn’t getting even as much respect as Pakistani forces showed her: Oli
- Lionel Messi suspended for 3 months and fined $50,000 for CONMEBOL criticism
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy
- Bangladesh races to contain dengue outside epicentre Dhaka before Eid exodus
- Bangladesh services exports post 46pc growth in 2018-19