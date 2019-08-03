Home > Bangladesh

Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Aug 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 09:43 PM BdST

Two Dhaka city mayors are still divided in their opinion of what insecticides will be used to kill mosquitos as dengue continues to take its toll.

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon said he tested the insecticide even on Saturday noon.

“I found that the insecticide killed 85 percent of the mosquitoes”, he said, adding that there was no reason to stop spraying the insecticide which has been used for long.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, however, said his own test report gave different results.

“I found fault in insecticide. I have banned the company. I got the problem. I have blacklisted that insecticide because I did not find it useful,” he said.

The two mayors were speaking at Toufique Imrose Khalidi LIVE hosted by the bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief.

