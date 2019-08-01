HC orders city corporations to import insecticides to kill mosquitoes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Aug 2019 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 06:12 PM BdST
The High Court has tasked two Dhaka city corporations with importing insecticides to kill mosquitoes, with an order for the government to support them, after a dispute brewed between the two parties.
Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Shohrowardi issued the order on Thursday following a daylong hearing.
The Ministry of Health, the Directorate General of Health Services and the Local Government Division will have to provide all assistance to the city corporations, including issuance of ‘licences,’ and ‘clearance,’ the court said.
A senior doctor ranking no less than an associate professor should be given the overall responsibility to monitor the dengue treatment in every hospital. The court also ordered hospitals to provide additional beds for dengue patients.
The government has to ensure the supply of dengue test kits at affordable prices. The private hospitals also must ensure the treatment of patients with dengue symptoms for humanitarian reasons, according to the court.
More to follow
WARNING:
