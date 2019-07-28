RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 02:28 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man in Feni for spreading rumours via Facebook to create communal conflict.
The arrestee, Jahed Hasan Rony, 21, son of Fayez Ahmed, hails from Daulatpur village in Dhalia Union, Feni.
RAB arrested him from Habib Chawk at Gopal Patti in Baro Bazar on Saturday, said Md Junaid Jahedy, acting company commander of RAB 7.
“Rony posted photos and write-ups to create communal unrest and hamper the law and order. Recently, he was involved in spreading a rumour of an arson attack on a mosque by posting a false photo,” he said.
RAB raided a jewellery shop at Gopal Patti Habib Chawk and arrested Rony with two iPhones and two SIM cards, said Jahedy.
“Rony confessed to spreading rumours on Facebook and other social networks. He divulged the names of his accomplices and RAB is trying to arrest them.”
