Home > Bangladesh

Eight formally charged over murders of Bangladesh LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jul 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 09:10 PM BdST

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has pressed charges against eight people, including sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque, over the murders of Bangladesh LGBT rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

CTTC Inspector Mohammad Moniruzzaman, who led the investigation, submitted the chargesheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday, more than three years after the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiduzzaman Sharif accepted the chargesheet, the court's General Recording Officer (GRO) Sub-Inspector Sharif Shafayet said on Sunday.

Along with Zia, charges have been pressed against Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Hoque Chowdhury, Zunaid Ahmed alias Mowlana Zunaid Ahmed alias Zunaid, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.

Among them, Zia, Akram, Sabbirul and Junaid are on the run. Zia, Mozammel, Arafat and Akram were also accused in the case filed over the murder of writer and blogger Avijit Roy. 

However, the court has been urged to clear five suspects of the charges as detailed information about them could not be gathered.

On Apr 25 in 2016, Xulhaz was hacked to death by suspected Islamists inside his apartment at Dhaka’s Kalabagan along with his friend, theatre activist Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities and was claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Xulhaz was a cousin of Education Minister and ruling Awami League leader Dipu Moni.

An international relations graduate from the Dhaka University, the 35-year-old joined the US embassy in 2007 before taking up what would turn out to be his last assignment at the USAID.

He also edited 'Roopbaan', Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine.

Tonoy, 26, was involved with the Lok Natyadal theatre group. He taught drama to children at an organisation called 'Peoples Theatre'.

A patrolling policeman, who tried to stop the assailants, was also injured in the process. The assistant sub-inspector managed to snatch a bag containing two firearms, ammunition and a mobile phone from the assailants.

That same night Xulhaz’s brother started a murder case against five to six unidentified suspects at the Kalabagan Police Station. A separate case was also initiated over the attack on the policeman and the firearms confiscated.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man arrested for Facebook rumours

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2018. Reuters

Won’t return without recognition: Rohingyas

Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports

90 charged with killing, arson in Gaibandha

4 die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali

File photo

Hasina sends mangoes to Johnson

Dengue patients at a hospital in Rangpur

Dengue spreads outside Dhaka

4 die in Kishoreganj road crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.