Eight formally charged over murders of Bangladesh LGBT rights activist Xulhaz, Tonoy

CTTC Inspector Mohammad Moniruzzaman, who led the investigation, submitted the chargesheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday, more than three years after the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiduzzaman Sharif accepted the chargesheet, the court's General Recording Officer (GRO) Sub-Inspector Sharif Shafayet said on Sunday.

Along with Zia, charges have been pressed against Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Hoque Chowdhury, Zunaid Ahmed alias Mowlana Zunaid Ahmed alias Zunaid, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.

Among them, Zia, Akram, Sabbirul and Junaid are on the run. Zia, Mozammel, Arafat and Akram were also accused in the case filed over the murder of writer and blogger Avijit Roy.

However, the court has been urged to clear five suspects of the charges as detailed information about them could not be gathered.

On Apr 25 in 2016, Xulhaz was hacked to death by suspected Islamists inside his apartment at Dhaka’s Kalabagan along with his friend, theatre activist Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

The attack was one of a series of militant-linked assassinations of secular activists and religious minorities and was claimed by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Xulhaz was a cousin of Education Minister and ruling Awami League leader Dipu Moni.

An international relations graduate from the Dhaka University, the 35-year-old joined the US embassy in 2007 before taking up what would turn out to be his last assignment at the USAID.

He also edited 'Roopbaan', Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine.

Tonoy, 26, was involved with the Lok Natyadal theatre group. He taught drama to children at an organisation called 'Peoples Theatre'.

A patrolling policeman, who tried to stop the assailants, was also injured in the process. The assistant sub-inspector managed to snatch a bag containing two firearms, ammunition and a mobile phone from the assailants.

That same night Xulhaz’s brother started a murder case against five to six unidentified suspects at the Kalabagan Police Station. A separate case was also initiated over the attack on the policeman and the firearms confiscated.