Cautionary signal 3 for ports as low forms in Bay of Bengal

In a special bulletin on Sunday, it asked the ports to keep hoisted the warning signal as squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas due to the low.

It advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and in parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet, the Met Office said in the forecast.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Rainfall may increase in the next 72 hours.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal. The lowest temperature of 24.34 degrees Celsius was recorded in Teknaf.

The Met office recorded 33 mm rainfall in Hatiya within 24 hours until Sunday morning.