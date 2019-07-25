Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jul 2019 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 09:01 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated her new British counterpart Boris Johnson and said she is looking forward to working closely with him.
In a message, Hasina also expected to celebrate on a "grand scale", the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations in 2021.
“Please accept my heartiest congratulations and that of the government and the people of Bangladesh, on your assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland,” read the congratulatory message to Johnson.
“Your appointment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a testimony to the confidence and trust of the British people in your leadership to take your country to newer heights of unity, prosperity and dynamism,” she added.
She continued: “In Bangladesh, we fondly recall your visit in February 2018. We continue to count on your personal commitment and UK’s global leadership in ensuring Myanmar’s accountability for atrocities committed on Rohingya minorities and their early and sustained return to ancestral home in Myanmar in full dignity, rights and security.”
File Photo: Boris Johnson met Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka during his Bangladesh visit in February, 2018.
“We in Bangladesh recall in deep gratitude the support of the then Conservative Government of Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath extended to our Father of the Nation and my beloved father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the people of Bangladesh during our War of Liberation in 1971,” she said.
"I look forward to celebrating on a grand scale, 50 years of our glorious independence and Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations in 2021, and working closely with you in further deepening our political, economic and strategic partnerships.”
Hasina wished Johnson "the very best of health, happiness, and continued success in this high responsibility and continued peace, progress and prosperity to the people of the United Kingdom."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barred from jobs, Rohingya refugees eat up Bangladesh labour market: Study
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Garment workers block Rampura road as co-worker beaten to death
- Launch services return to normal as owners call off unscheduled strike
- BCL activist killing: Rajshahi court starts trial of Sayeedi
- DU students end protests over college affiliation
- Five children die in Jamalpur boat accident
- Rumours about dengue run rife, says Mayor Khokon
Most Read
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Death toll from floods in Bangladesh crosses 100 in two weeks
- Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 terrorists: Imran Khan
- Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’
- Fifteen Dhaka builders fined over presence of mosquito larvae at construction sites
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast