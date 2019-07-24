Bangladesh, Malta to work together for benefit of citizens

This was agreed between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela during the first-ever official talks held in Maltese capital Valetta on Monday.

They exchanged views on issues of mutual interests, with particular emphasis on enhanced economic cooperation by building partnerships in areas like maritime sector and blue economy.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the Bangladesh Malta Business Forum organized by Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry

Malta is currently enjoying more than 5 percent growth, highest in Europe and Bangladesh is poised to grow over 8 percent for the current fiscal.

Taking into account the fastest growing economic growth in both countries, they also agreed to exchange trade and investment delegation in the near future to explore opportunities.

They also agreed to exchange experience and ideas for new businesses in areas like high level manufacturing/marketing such as facilitation of EU market access for generic pharma products, FinTech, blockchain technologies.

Cooperation in the UN, Commonwealth and other international organisations on issues like climate change, migration, including supporting each other's candidatures for elections in the international bodies, was also discussed.

The two Foreign Ministers signed two MOUs after the bilateral talks - regular holding of political consultations, and cooperation between Diplomatic Training Academies.

Foreign Minister meeting with the Maltese President Goerge Vella.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meeting the Maltese Prime Minister Josef Muscut

Momen also met Maltese President George Vella and Prime Minister Josef Muscat.

Both of them appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to Rohingya refugees.

Momen also attended 'Bangladesh Malta Business Forum' hosted by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, in collaboration with Bangladesh Embassy in Greece, with concurrent accreditation to Malta.