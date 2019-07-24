Bangladesh, Malta to work together for benefit of citizens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 03:02 AM BdST
Bangladesh and Malta have agreed to begin a “new era of cooperation” in bilateral relations to achieve “concrete benefits” for the two peoples, the foreign ministry says.
This was agreed between Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela during the first-ever official talks held in Maltese capital Valetta on Monday.
They exchanged views on issues of mutual interests, with particular emphasis on enhanced economic cooperation by building partnerships in areas like maritime sector and blue economy.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking at the Bangladesh Malta Business Forum organized by Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry
Taking into account the fastest growing economic growth in both countries, they also agreed to exchange trade and investment delegation in the near future to explore opportunities.
They also agreed to exchange experience and ideas for new businesses in areas like high level manufacturing/marketing such as facilitation of EU market access for generic pharma products, FinTech, blockchain technologies.
Cooperation in the UN, Commonwealth and other international organisations on issues like climate change, migration, including supporting each other's candidatures for elections in the international bodies, was also discussed.
The two Foreign Ministers signed two MOUs after the bilateral talks - regular holding of political consultations, and cooperation between Diplomatic Training Academies.
Foreign Minister meeting with the Maltese President Goerge Vella.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen meeting the Maltese Prime Minister Josef Muscut
Both of them appreciated Bangladesh for giving shelter to Rohingya refugees.
Momen also attended 'Bangladesh Malta Business Forum' hosted by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, in collaboration with Bangladesh Embassy in Greece, with concurrent accreditation to Malta.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt to arrange treatment of Magura girl Suriya shot in mother’s womb
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- Fire kills woman, minor daughter at Halishahar in Chattogram
- DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Advance train ticket sale from July 29 for holidaymakers
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Two killed in alleged gunfight in Sundarbans
- Strike in Rowangchhari over AL leader murder
Most Read
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir
- Johnson named British prime minister