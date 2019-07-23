Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor

The High Commission of India said with the mayor she discussed issues of “mutual interest” on Monday.

She appreciated the work done by the Rajshahi City Corporation in the development of Rajshahi and making it a clean and green city.

She thanked the mayor for his support to the events organised by the Assistant High Commission of India in Rajshahi from time to time.

She also informed the mayor that they had chalked out a comprehensive programme for cultural exchanges between India and different parts of Bangladesh, including Rajshahi.

The mayor thanked the high commissioner for the support of government of India in carrying out projects relating to urban development of Rajshahi.

He expressed the hope to have more investments from India in Rajshahi city.

He also solicited further cooperation in infrastructure development projects, trade and commerce between the two sides as well as people-to-people linkages.

High Commissioner Ganguly Das also visited the Bangabandhu Corner at Rajshahi Nagar Bhaban and signed the Visitors’ Book.

During her visit to Police Academy, she visited the Bangladesh-India Friendship Building funded by the government of India which houses the Cyber-crime and IT-training facilities of the academy.

The building was inaugurated by the then home ministers of the two countries in July 2018.

During her visit, High Commissioner Das was received by Md. Nazibur Rahman, Additional Inspector General of Police and Principal of the Bangladesh Police Academy.

She was given a guard of honour, followed by a presentation about the academy.

She later addressed the trainees of the academy calling them as “future custodians” of law and order in Bangladesh and inspired them to serve the community in a “professional manner but without losing the human touch”.

The high commissioner was accompanied by Assistant High Commissioner of India in Rajshahi Sanjeev Kumar Bhati, and Second Secretary (Visa & Consular) Indian High Commission Vishal Jyoti Das during those visits.