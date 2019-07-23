Bangladesh freedom fighter descendants to get 2,000 scholarships from India
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 12:30 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 12:30 AM BdST
The heirs to Bangladesh freedom fighters will get 2,000 scholarships, 1000 each for higher secondary and undergraduate levels, from India in the 2019-20 academic year.
Undergraduate students will get a onetime amount of Tk 50,000 and higher secondary students Tk 20,000, the High Commission of India in Dhaka said.
This is part of the Indian government’s announcement to award 10,000 scholarships for heirs to Muktijodhas or freedom fighters over five years. The scheme was started in 2017-2018.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has partnered with Indian High Commission in Dhaka to select deserving students covering all districts of Bangladesh.
Advertisement has been placed by the ministry on their official website (www.molwa.gov.bd).
Applicants are advised to submit their application as per prescribed application format before Aug 22 directly to Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
