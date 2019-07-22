Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 11:46 PM BdST
Rishan Forazi, a named suspect in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif, has admitted to his involvement in the killing of the youth in Barguna.
He made a confessional statement in the court of Barguna's Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Sirajul Islam Gazi on Monday, said Barguna Police Inspector Humayun Kabir, the case's investigating officer.
All suspects arrested in connection with the case have now given statements over the murder. But four of the accused in the case are yet to be apprehended.
Fifteen suspects in the murder of Refat have been arrested, said Superintendent of Barguna Police Maruf Hossain. They have all made confessional statements pursuant to section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Rishan was arrested on July 18 and subsequently remanded for five days by the court on the following day, said Inspector Humayun. He was produced in court a day before the term of the remand was set to expire.
"Rishan Forazi was sent to jail after his confessional statement was recorded."
On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife Aysha Siddika Minny desperately tried to save him.
He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.
The video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.
Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people.
The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.
Police arrested 15 suspects, including Minny, the main witness in the case.
She subsequently made a confessional statement in court. However, Minny's lawyer made a petition to withdraw her statement from the records on grounds that she made the confession under duress and that she be sent to a hospital for treatment.
But the judge turned it down and instructed the lawyer to make the application with the jail authorities.
