Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 07:47 AM BdST
Economist Prof Abul Barkat has rebuked Priya Saha for 'distorting' his research findings after the embattled minority rights activist said she referred to his study when explaining her controversial remarks to President Donald Trump about the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.
In a statement issued on Monday, the president of Bangladesh Economic Association said: "As a social scientist, I want to be assured that Priya Saha will immediately retract the statements that she quoted using my name which are confounding and repugnant to principle."
The statement comes after Priya, who is currently in the US, sought to explain herself in a video posted on YouTube after her comments at the White House drew widespread condemnation and flak.
Saha, a director of rights organisation SHAREE which works with the Dalit community, is also an organising secretary of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. She attended a meeting on religious freedom at the White House in Washington on Jul 17.
After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi national, Saha was seen urging Trump to help the religious minorities living in Bangladesh. She claimed that 37 million people of minority groups have “disappeared” from Bangladesh.
Later, a video of an interview she gave to a journalist, defending her statement, was posted on the YouTube channel of SHAREE.
The Hindus now account for 9.7 percent of the total population, compared to 29.7 percent during the 1947 Partition, she said in the video.
That means many people have gradually left Bangladesh, according to Saha.
“All I meant is that the number of minority people has gradually declined. I didn’t mean to comment on the government. I just mentioned what happened in my village in Pirojpur,” she explained.
"The current population is 180 million. But if the minority population were to grow at the same rate, then the current population would match the population that I have said has been lost."
Based on the government's statistics, Prof Abul Barkat conducted a study in 2011 which found that 632 Hindus leave the country each day, she said.
She further claimed to have been directly involved in the research in 2011.
But Barkat said refuted her claims and said, Saha never worked as his co-researcher, research associate or assistant. Her statements did not reflect the findings of the research either, he added.
"By my calculation, some 10.13 million Hindus went missing over the last five decades (1964 to 2013). Therefore, I never said '37 million Hindu-Buddhist-Christian people disappeared'. Moreover, she didn't mention the 50-year timeframe - 1964 to 2013 - of my research anywhere."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh freedom fighter descendants to get 2,000 scholarships from India
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Bangladesh government warns citizens against lynchings, spreading rumours
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- AL leader shot dead in Bandarban
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Awami League leader shot dead in Satkhira
Most Read
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Agitated students lock DU gates for second day in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges
- Awami League leader shot dead in Satkhira