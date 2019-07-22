Bangladesh government warns citizens against lynchings, spreading rumours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 10:27 PM BdST
The government has urged citizens to report suspicous individuals to police instead of taking the law into their own hands in light of the recent string of lynchings,
It also reiterated that lynchings and the spreading of rumours are punishable offences in a note issued on Monday.
The government has called on the population to not heed rumours circulating on Facebook of 'the sacrifice of human heads' for the construction of the Padma Bridge. Several people have also been arrested on charges of spreading rumours.
Later, several people suspected of being 'child lifters' were lynched throughout the country. At least six people were killed and around 50 others injured in these incidents.
"The government has been alerted to lynchings of innocent people suspected of being child abductors," the note said.
"It is a criminal offence to spread any kind of ill-founded and malicious rumour or take the law into one's hand."
It continued: "Citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual to the law enforcement agency instead of dealing with matters by themselves. The assistance of the police may be availed under these circumstance by calling 999."
Superintendents of police around the country have also been directed by the headquarters to step up efforts to prevent lynchings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barakat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- AL leader shot dead in Bandarban
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Awami League leader shot dead in Satkhira
- Agitated students lock DU gates for second day in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges
- Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 10 days to ease Eid travel
- Govt probes find 34 engineers involved in Tk 622 million Rooppur power plant graft
- Man lynched in Naraynganj was the father, not child abductor
- Car plunges into river at Savar
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- Man lynched in Naraynganj was the father, not child abductor
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
- Govt probes find 34 engineers involved in Tk 622 million Rooppur power plant graft
- Agitated students lock DU gates for second day in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges