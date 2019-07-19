Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests 13 alleges human traffickers including 2 Rohingya women

  Keraniganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST

The RAB has arrested 13 members of a group allegedly engaged in trafficking people to Malaysia and the Middle East.

The arrestees include two Rohingya women.  

The elite police unit arrested them on Thursday night following their drives at Hasnabad in Keraniganj Upazila and other parts of Dhaka, said RAB-10 chief Additional DIG Md Qaiyumuzzaman Khan.

The arrestees are Mushfeka, 19, Nur Begum, 48, Shantona, 13, Md Babul Mia, 40 and his wife Kakoli, 35, Md Jahangir Alam, 52, Md Manik, 45, Rana Biswas, 34, Humayun Kabir, 43, Al-Mamun, 35, Kazi Mahfuzur Rahman Masud, 40, Md Farook Mia, 25 and Gouranga Sarkar, 25.

Mushfeka and Nur Begum are Rohingya refugees, said RAB.

They arrested Mushfeka, Nur Begum and Shantona raiding Pagla Hossain’s house at Hasnabad in Keraniganj, the force said in a statement.

Later, they raided other parts of the capital based on the information gleaned from the arrestees and detained the others.

“The arrested people are members of a human trafficking group. They were engaged in trafficking people for a long time. They used to allure Bangladeshi nationals as well as the Rohingya refugees and traffic them to Malaysia and Middle Eastern countries,” said the RAB-10 chief.

RAB recovered ‘a large number of passports,’ mobile phones, cash and chequebooks from them, it said in the statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach

More stories

Quader wants ACC chief to clarify ‘good faith’

Minny confesses: Police

RAB arrests 13 'human traffickers'

Flooding puts over 4m at risk: IFRC

Light tremor felt in Bangladesh

DNCC scraps leave of officials to combat dengue

Two children drown in Myemensingh

Barguna murder: Key suspect remanded

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.