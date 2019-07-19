RAB arrests 13 alleges human traffickers including 2 Rohingya women
Keraniganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 07:55 PM BdST
The RAB has arrested 13 members of a group allegedly engaged in trafficking people to Malaysia and the Middle East.
The arrestees include two Rohingya women.
The elite police unit arrested them on Thursday night following their drives at Hasnabad in Keraniganj Upazila and other parts of Dhaka, said RAB-10 chief Additional DIG Md Qaiyumuzzaman Khan.
The arrestees are Mushfeka, 19, Nur Begum, 48, Shantona, 13, Md Babul Mia, 40 and his wife Kakoli, 35, Md Jahangir Alam, 52, Md Manik, 45, Rana Biswas, 34, Humayun Kabir, 43, Al-Mamun, 35, Kazi Mahfuzur Rahman Masud, 40, Md Farook Mia, 25 and Gouranga Sarkar, 25.
Mushfeka and Nur Begum are Rohingya refugees, said RAB.
Later, they raided other parts of the capital based on the information gleaned from the arrestees and detained the others.
“The arrested people are members of a human trafficking group. They were engaged in trafficking people for a long time. They used to allure Bangladeshi nationals as well as the Rohingya refugees and traffic them to Malaysia and Middle Eastern countries,” said the RAB-10 chief.
RAB recovered ‘a large number of passports,’ mobile phones, cash and chequebooks from them, it said in the statement.
