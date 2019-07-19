Home > Bangladesh

DNCC scraps leave of officials in bid to combat dengue

Dhaka North City Corporation has cancelled leave of all employees in the health and waste management departments amid growing concerns over the outbreak of dengue in the capital.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the move on Friday at a rally in Manik Mia Avenue to raise awareness among citizens about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

"I'm cancelling all holidays of officials who are involved in mosquito control and waste management work. The order will remain effective until the spread of dengue and chikungunya is brought under control."

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, there were 558 reported cases of dengue, including two fatalities, from January to Jun 17 this year. But the number of patients diagnosed with the disease rose to 5,166 as of July 17, representing an increase of 4,608 with five fatalities resulting from dengue fever. But bdnews24.com has found 19 fatal dengue cases this year.

The High Court also expressed its indignation at the two city corporations over its failure to curb the spread of dengue on July 2.

