DNCC scraps leave of officials in bid to combat dengue
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2019 03:52 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 03:52 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation has cancelled leave of all employees in the health and waste management departments amid growing concerns over the outbreak of dengue in the capital.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam announced the move on Friday at a rally in Manik Mia Avenue to raise awareness among citizens about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.
"I'm cancelling all holidays of officials who are involved in mosquito control and waste management work. The order will remain effective until the spread of dengue and chikungunya is brought under control."
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, there were 558 reported cases of dengue, including two fatalities, from January to Jun 17 this year. But the number of patients diagnosed with the disease rose to 5,166 as of July 17, representing an increase of 4,608 with five fatalities resulting from dengue fever. But bdnews24.com has found 19 fatal dengue cases this year.
The High Court also expressed its indignation at the two city corporations over its failure to curb the spread of dengue on July 2.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DNCC scraps leave of officials in bid to combat dengue
- Two children drown in Mymensingh pond
- Father, son killed by lightning in Sunamganj
- Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi remanded for five days
- Hasina leaves for London
- High Court orders measures for speedy trial of rape cases
- ACC finds corruption in WASA projects drained billions of takas
- Bangladesh invites UN chief to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations in New York
- Bangladesh, Palau sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
Most Read
- US says Navy ship 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Gulf
- Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
- HC to keep hands off Barguna murder probe
- Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police
- Mob lynches Netrokona man carrying ‘severed head’ of child
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
- Sohel Taj to combat social ills in new reality TV show
- Fear of mosquito stings keeping Minister Kamal away from Planning Commission
- UK airline fines unruly passenger $106,000 for ‘dangerous behaviour’
- It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman