Mob lynches Netrokona man carrying ‘severed head’ of child
Netrokona Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2019 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 05:30 PM BdST
A man has been beaten to death by an angry mob after allegedly being caught with the ‘severed head’ of a child stuffed in his bag.
The lynching took place in the town’s New Town area around 1pm on Thursday, said Netrokona Model Police OC Tajul Islam.
The dead man was identified as 22-year-old Robin, a rickshaw-puller by trade.
He was carrying the remains of an eight-year-old boy named Shojib in the town’s Katli area.
Robin was trying to flee after chopping off the head of the child and packing it in a bag, claimed some locals. He was then chased by residents of the area.
“The youth died immediately after being beaten up by the angry public in New Town area. Police later recovered the child’s head and the man’s body from the area,” said OC Tajul.
The body of the child could not be recovered, said Ashraful Alam, the district’s superintendent of police.
“The body of the man has been sent to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy. The matter is being investigated.”
OC Tajul said, “This has nothing to do with the rumours of human heads being needed for the construction of Padma Bridge. We have found out that the deceased youth was a drug addict. We are trying to find out the motive behind the incident.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- First liver transplant at BSMMU: PM Hasina congratulates doctors, patient
- DU students block Shahbag intersection for 2nd day
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi
- Over 3 million people hit by floods in Bangladesh
- Cautious government orders test of ‘ineffective’ mosquito killer as dengue spreads
- Fire breaks out at Tropicana Tower in Dhaka’s Paltan
- Dengue: HC orders Dhaka city corporations to act against ineffective insecticide
- At least two trapped as building collapses in Old Dhaka
- Flood snaps rail links between Dhaka and four northern districts
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
Most Read
- Man, son die in Old Dhaka building collapse
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
- MP Ekramul faces wrath after moral policing against students in Noakhali park
- At least 23 people feared dead in Japan in suspected arson
- Video shows Trump and Epstein partying and commenting on women in 1992
- Over 3 million people hit by floods in Bangladesh
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%