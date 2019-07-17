Home > Bangladesh

Dengue: HC orders Dhaka city corporations to act against ineffective insecticide

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 06:43 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the bifurcated city corporations of Dhaka to take legal action against those importing, supplying and purchasing insecticide that is failing to control or destroy dengue-bearing Aedes mosquitos.

The authorities were also directed to import and spray effective insecticide without delay to stop the spread of the mosquito-borne dengue fever.

The city corporations have been told to submit a report on the progress of the initiatives taken under the order on Aug 20.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing on the measures implemented by the city corporations and its effectiveness in combatting the spread of dengue fever.

Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Lawyer Nurunnahar Nupur argued for the city corporations while Manzil Murshed presented the writ petition.

The state was represented by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar.

According to the court, the spread of dengue fever has reached epidemic proportions.

"We had asked you to take measures against the (Aedes) mosquitos but you didn't," the court said.

“Around 21-22 people have died from dengue but even then the city corporations are saying, ‘It's nothing.' The mayor says, ‘nothing's happened.' Around 21-22 people have died, thousands of others are sick -- change your approach."  

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

DU students block Shahbag intersection

Two die in BGB ‘shootout’ in Teknaf

HSC pass rate jumps to 73.93%

Floods to ease after two days

Aysha Siddika Minny

Refat’s wife Minny arrested

Case filed against DIG Mizanur, Basir

Mirpur to go without gas Wednesday

5 to die for rape, murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.