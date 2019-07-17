Dengue: HC orders Dhaka city corporations to act against ineffective insecticide
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2019 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 06:43 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the bifurcated city corporations of Dhaka to take legal action against those importing, supplying and purchasing insecticide that is failing to control or destroy dengue-bearing Aedes mosquitos.
The authorities were also directed to import and spray effective insecticide without delay to stop the spread of the mosquito-borne dengue fever.
The city corporations have been told to submit a report on the progress of the initiatives taken under the order on Aug 20.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing on the measures implemented by the city corporations and its effectiveness in combatting the spread of dengue fever.
Children suffering from dengue at the Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The state was represented by Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar.
According to the court, the spread of dengue fever has reached epidemic proportions.
"We had asked you to take measures against the (Aedes) mosquitos but you didn't," the court said.
“Around 21-22 people have died from dengue but even then the city corporations are saying, ‘It's nothing.' The mayor says, ‘nothing's happened.' Around 21-22 people have died, thousands of others are sick -- change your approach."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue: HC orders Dhaka city corporations to act against ineffective insecticide
- At least two trapped as building collapses in Old Dhaka
- Flood snaps rail links between Dhaka and four northern districts
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- Nusrat murder: Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to stand trial under Digital Security Act
- Traffic chaos hits Dhaka as DU students block Shahbag
- Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Flood situation likely to improve after two more days of worsening
- Police arrest slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny
Most Read
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny arrested, initial probe leads police to her
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Hasina rejects proposal to buy more ‘unfit’ DEMU trains from China
- Bangladesh to stop cattle being brought from India before Eid-ul-Azha
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- How North Korea’s leader Kim gets his luxury cars
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad laid to rest in Rangpur
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- Don’t neglect fever as ‘atypical’ dengue baffles doctors