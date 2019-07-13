Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests Jamalpur man for spreading rumours over Padma Bridge

  Jamalpur  Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2019 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 02:56 PM BdST

Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested a man in Jamalpur for allegedly circulating rumours regarding Padma Bridge on social media.

The miscreant, identified as Forkan Hossain, 24,  of Dhararchar village in the Bakshiganj Upazila, was arrested on Friday evening, RAB 14 Deputy Director and Superintendent of Police Tofayel Ahmed Miah said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Forkan in a Facebook post, called on the roads transport and bridges minister to sacrifice his own head for the bridge before taking children’s heads.

The statement is in violation of the law, said the SP, adding, "A case under the Digital Security Act will be filed against him. RAB will continue the clamp down on such offences.”

On Thursday, the elite force arrested five people on charges of spreading rumours on Facebook over Padma Bridge in Narail, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Cumilla and Rajbari. 

Police also arrested 24-year-old Abdul Shahid Howlader from Bhola, who allegedly tried to create panic by spreading rumours of 'human sacrifice by beheading' on social media, the district's Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser had said.

