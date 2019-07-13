RAB arrests Jamalpur man for spreading rumours over Padma Bridge

The miscreant, identified as Forkan Hossain, 24, of Dhararchar village in the Bakshiganj Upazila, was arrested on Friday evening, RAB 14 Deputy Director and Superintendent of Police Tofayel Ahmed Miah said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Forkan in a Facebook post, called on the roads transport and bridges minister to sacrifice his own head for the bridge before taking children’s heads.

The statement is in violation of the law, said the SP, adding, "A case under the Digital Security Act will be filed against him. RAB will continue the clamp down on such offences.”

On Thursday, the elite force arrested five people on charges of spreading rumours on Facebook over Padma Bridge in Narail, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Cumilla and Rajbari.

Police also arrested 24-year-old Abdul Shahid Howlader from Bhola, who allegedly tried to create panic by spreading rumours of 'human sacrifice by beheading' on social media, the district's Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser had said.