Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM BdST

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad will be elevated to the rank of minister, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.

Fazilatunnesa Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, has been tapped as a new state minister.

Both are expected to be sworn in to the cabinet at 7.30pm Saturday, Alam said on Thursday.

The changes are the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.

More to follow

