Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 03:59 PM BdST
State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad will be elevated to the rank of minister, according to Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam.
Fazilatunnesa Indira, a leader of the ruling Awami League’s women’s chapter, has been tapped as a new state minister.
Both are expected to be sworn in to the cabinet at 7.30pm Saturday, Alam said on Thursday.
The changes are the second cabinet shuffle in the seven months since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the government for the third straight term.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Officials blame negligence during track repairs for Rajshahi train crash
- Two die as truck plunges into ditch in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect wounded in alleged shootout with police in Lalmonirhat
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Dhaka North City Corporation firm on Pragati Sarani rickshaw ban
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Rain diverts three flights from Chattogram airport
- Former chief justice SK Sinha, 10 others sued for money laundering, loan scam
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
Most Read
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- British ambassador to Washington resigns after leaked memo spat
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert