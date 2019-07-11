Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 08:40 PM BdST
Police have detained a man who allegedly tried to create panic by spreading rumours of 'human sacrifice by beheading' on social media in Bhola's Char Fashion Upazila.
The 24-year old man, Abdul Shahid Howlader of Mohammadpur village under Char Madras Union, used Facebook, Messenger and also phone calls to spread the rumours for a long time, the district's Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaiser told reporters on Thursday.
“Children were being abducted for sacrifice by beheading,” was the rumour Shahid tried to spread by using scary photoshopped images and messages, the police officer said.
Based on a tip-off, Shahid was detained in an area under Char Madras Union on Wednesday with a smartphone used to spread the rumour, Kaiser said.
He has confessed to spreading the rumour in initial interrogation, the SP said.
He had two accomplices, Kaiser said, but declined to name them citing ongoing investigations.
Police were also investigating whether any group was involved in spreading the rumour, the police officer said.
