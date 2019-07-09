Home > Bangladesh

South Korean Prime Minister coming to Bangladesh

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon is coming to Bangladesh on a first-ever official visit.

During the July 13-15 tour, he will meet President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among others. He will also talk with Bangladeshi and Korean businesses.

According to his itinerary, Nak-yeon will arrive around 5.30pm on July 13. He will join the dinner of the Korean community in Dhaka at the Hotel Intercontinental where he will be staying during his visit.

On July 14, he will pay homage to the independence hero at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar. Then he will visit YoungoneHitech Sportswear in Savar EPZ.

The Korean prime minister will also visit the National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education and Research at Mugdapara in Dhaka.

During his official talk with the prime minister, a number of deals is expected to be signed. Hasina will also host a banquet dinner in his honour on July 14.

Nak-yeon will leave Dhaka on July 15 after visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

One of Bangladesh's strongest development partners, Korea opened its embassy in Dhaka in early 1975, more than a year after the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973.

Later, Korean entrepreneurs came to Bangladesh to set up garment factories, many of whom are still active.

A World Bank development report said the boom of Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry that wheels its economy is because of initial training from Korean Daewoo Corporation in 1979 when Bangladesh had no modern industry.

The corporation teamed up with Bangladesh’s Desh Ltd and trained up its 130 newly recruited and educated employees who later left Desh to start their own clothing businesses for the industry to flourish.

Readymade clothes are now the largest export earners of Bangladesh.

Korea supports Bangladesh through grants, soft loans and technical cooperation and the ongoing country strategy, 2016 to 2020, of its development arm, KOICA, is mostly focused on health, education, transportation and ICT.

