Ex-Awami League MP Rana released after nearly three years in jail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2019 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 01:58 PM BdST
Amanur Rahman Khan Rana, a former ruling Awami League MP, has been released from jail nearly three years behind bars as he secured bail in the murder of two Jubo League leaders in Tangail.
The Appellate Division on Monday upheld a High Court verdict that granted bail to Rana in the murder case, clearing the way for his freedom from jail.
It comes after the top court also upheld the HC’s verdict that also granted bail to him on Apr 1 in another case over the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed.
In July 2012, two Jubo League activists—Shamim and Mamun—went missing in Tangail. Shamim’s mother filed a general diary with the local police station. Mamun’s father Abdul Aziz later lodged a murder case against 13 people.
Faruk, a member of the Awami League’s district committee, was shot dead on Jan 18, 2013. His wife Nahar Ahmed filed a murder case three days later, accusing unknown assailants.
After the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against 14 people, including Rana and his three brothers on Feb 3, 2016. On Sep 18, 2016, Rana surrendered to Tangail court and pleaded for the bail. But the judge turned down the bail appeal and sent him to jail.
