Space for a vibrant civil society vital for middle-income Bangladesh: British HC Dickson

Through this space, he said, “the people – and especially young people – can channel their energies, and indeed their frustrations, within the law”.

“Freedom of expression and the media are essential qualities of any functioning democracy; people must be allowed to discuss and debate issues freely, to challenge their governments, and to make informed decisions,” he remaked.

The high commissioner was speaking at the ‘DCAB Talk’ at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) auditorium on Monday. The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, or DCAB, arranged the event.

DCAB President Raheed Ejaz and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke there.

High Commissioner Dickson spoke on bilateral issues with a focus on freedom of media as the UK and Canada are hosting a global Media Freedom Conference on July 10 and 11 in London.

He said a free media is vital to creating an active, informed, creative and engaged population. “It is an enabling factor for a range of objectives, including good governance, democracy, gender and other equalities, and poverty reduction.”

“That is why the UK is committed to media freedom and the protection of journalists across the world and will be co-hosting a global Media Freedom Conference.”

The conference will look at four areas: National Frameworks and Legislation, Protection and Prosecution Including Impunity, Building Trust in the Media, and Countering Disinformation and Media Sustainability.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner in London will also be attending the event.

“The conference will shine a spotlight on media repression, and build a coalition of governments committed to a stronger diplomatic response when media freedom is curtailed,” the envoy said.

“Our co-host Canada is developing a pledge, which we hope participants will sign up to so that they can protect journalists and defend media freedom in their countries”.

On bilateral issues, Dickson said as a “long standing friend of Bangladesh and its people, we deeply value the UK’s relationship with Bangladesh”.

“I know you are looking forward to your 50th anniversary in two years’ time, and to celebrating your many achievements, from bringing over 50 million people out of extreme poverty since 1990, to increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality, to boosting your economy to one of the fastest growing in the world.

“We will be celebrating with you, remembering the part our country played in your liberation struggle,” he said.

There are around 600,000 people of Bangladeshi origin in the UK.

There are three British MPs of Bangladeshi origin, one member of the House of Lords and over 100 councillors with Bangladeshi heritage across the UK.

Britain is the third largest export market for Bangladesh. UK-Bangladesh bilateral trade in 2018 was £3.6 billion, with Bangladesh exporting £3 billion of goods and services to the UK and the UK exporting £627 million of goods and services to Bangladesh.

The UK is Bangladesh’s second largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In 2018, the UK’s net FDI into Bangladesh was $ 373 million.

Britain is committed to maintaining Bangladesh’s duty-free and quota-free market access once it leaves the EU, Dickson once again said.

“Furthermore, UK Export Finance current credit limit of £750 million for Bangladesh market shows the UK’s commitment to support potential business opportunities in Bangladesh.”

The UK is the sixth largest source of remittance for Bangladesh, with a value of $ 1.1 billion.

Its development arm DfID’s programme in Bangladesh for 2019/20 totals £192 million.

“Our support is improving the quality of basic services and good governance, supporting the private sector, and reducing natural disasters and climate change risks to development,” he said.

The UK is also one of the largest donors in Bangladesh, committing £129 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas since August 2017.

“UK aid is making a big difference on the ground, including providing food and nutrition, shelter, health, protection, and water & sanitation, and targeted support for women and girls,” he said.

The high commissioner also stressed “unified approach” at the UN Security Council to find a solution to the crisis.

Dickson said the news headlines he saw over the last couple of days regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s just-concluded China visit are “very encouraging”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has “agreed” with Hasina that Myanmar must take back the Rohingyas to end the refugee crisis swiftly.



“The two leaders agreed that this crisis can’t be left unaddressed and must be resolved fast,” Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque told the media after the two leaders met in Beijing on Friday.