Xi, Hasina ‘agree’ Rohingyas must return to Myanmar for quick end to crisis

“The two leaders agreed that this crisis can’t be left unaddressed and must be resolved fast,” Shahidul Haque told the media after the two leaders met in Beijing on Friday.

“A deal (on Rohingya repatriation) was signed two years ago and there is no disagreement on how the crisis will be resolved. They (Rohingyas) must return to their country,” he added.

Hasina’s visit to China comes in the backdrop of growing international pressure on Myanmar to accept the Rohingya people as their citizens to make a sustainable solution of the decades-old crisis.

It took an appalling turn in August, 2017 when over 700,000 Rohingya people fled ‘ethnic cleansing’ in the Rakhine State and took shelter in Bangladesh.

China has been wielding its veto power in the UN Security Council to ward off international pressure on Myanmar.

Shahidul, however, told the media after Hasina’s meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday that China promised to “pursue” Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas.

After her meeting with Song Tao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, earlier on Friday, her Speech Writer Nazrul Islam said Tao promised to contact the Myanmar political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, to solve the Rohingya problem “amicably”.

Hasina sat with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where she is staying during her Beijing visit, later in the day. She also joined a dinner hosted by Xi in her honour.

Foreign Secretary Shahidul said Hasina told the Chinese president about the environmental and security challenges Bangladesh faces for sheltering the Rohingyas.

She asked Xi and his government to act on good will for early repatriation of the Rohingyas so that they feel reassured about their safety in Myanmar, according to him.

“The Chinese president assured our prime minister of continuing their work with Myanmar on the issue. They also want quick return of the Rohingyas to their homeland,” Shahidul said.

“He has promised that China will equally look after the interests of Bangladesh and Myanmar, both of whom are its allies,” he added.

The foreign secretary, who has attended Hasina-Xi meetings thrice since 2014, said Friday’s one was “different”.

“It was clear especially in an informal meeting during the dinner,” he said.

Besides the Rohingya issue, the two leaders discussed ways to narrow the trade gap between the two countries.

Xi said China would consider Hasina’s call for help to implement Delta Plan 2100, a long-term strategy to prevent floods and soil erosion, manage rivers and wastes, and supply water throughout the century, establishment of a climate adaptation centre, and ‘Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project’.

The Chinese president said they were encouraging their businesses to invest in the two economic zones allotted for them in Bangladesh, according to Shahidul.

The two leaders also emphasised implementation of the Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar (BCIM) economic corridor.

Chairperson of National Advisory Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders Saima Wazed Hossain, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, were also present.