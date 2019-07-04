High Court asks law enforcers to be careful about extrajudicial killings
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 08:06 PM BdST
The High Court has asked the law-enforcing agencies to be more careful about the extrajudicial killings.
The court’s instruction came while it made an observation on Thursday on the progress of a case over the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna town.
The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader made the comments when Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar placed an investigation report before it in connection with the grisly murder.
No suspects in this case could flee the country, Bashar told the court while describing the progress report of the case.
Eleven of the 12 people, who have been named in the case, and five suspects have already been arrested in connection with the murder, he said.
After hearing the progress report, the court said, “We don't like extrajudicial killing. But the law-enforcing agencies have done it so many times to save their lives. However, police and other law-enforcing agencies should be more careful about this.”
“Nayon Bond was not created in one day. Someone else patronised them,” the court said.
On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road as his wife desperately tried to save him.
He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.
