China will pursue Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees: Official
Reazul Bashar from China, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 09:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 09:39 PM BdST
China has told Bangladesh it will pursue Myanmar to create a safe atmosphere for Rohingya repatriation to their homeland from Bangladesh.
The assurance came at the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of People on Thursday.
“Peace and stability are being affected in the region due to the Rohingya problem. Their repatriation is very important to restore peace and stability,” Hasina was quoted as saying by Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque in a briefing after the talks.
“She said with passage of time, the challenge will be bigger, and a speedy repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland is the only solution,” he said.
Hasina also highlighted Bangladesh's initiatives on the Rohingya repatriation.
“The prime minister said we made all efforts in this regard, but the Rohingyas don’t want to go back as they are afraid of further atrocities,” said the foreign secretary.
To remove the fear, the prime minister emphasised a role by China in building a conducive environment so that the Rohingyas can go back to their homeland with safety, dignity and own identity, he said.
Responding to the statement of Bangladesh prime minister, the foreign secretary said, Keqiang thanked Bangladesh for sheltering Rohingyas.
“The Chinese prime minister said Beijing was convinced that the Rohingya crisis is a big challenge for Bangladesh. There is no doubt that it’s a big problem,” he said.
During the talks, the Chinese premier agreed with Hasina on resolving the protracted crisis quickly.
Li Keqiang, however, stressed the need for solving the crisis bilaterally, and promised to help end the standoff.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China will pursue Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees: Official
- High Court asks law enforcers to be careful about extrajudicial killings
- Govt cancels Viqarunnisa principal recruitment process after alleged irregularities
- DIG Mizanur’s nephew sent to jail in graft case
- Sexual assault on Nusrat: Judge shifts case to tribunal
- Body recovered from Azimpur mosque
- Rider dies as truck rams motorcycle in Jatrabari
- First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia with 417 pilgrims
- Hasina meets Li Keqiang in bilateral meeting
- Woman claims ownership of suspended police DIG Mizanur’s properties
Most Read
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Another Dubai princess defects, anguished poetry ensues
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Hasina meets Li Keqiang in bilateral meeting
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Facebook says some users facing outage on its platforms
- First Hajj flight leaves for Saudi Arabia with 417 pilgrims
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Crew restrains 'God' aboard Delta flight, returns to Puerto Rico
- Woman claims ownership of suspended police DIG Mizanur’s properties