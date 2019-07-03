Police to question Barguna murder suspect Rifat Forazi for seven days
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 07:52 PM BdST
A Barguna court has granted police seven-day remand to question Rifat Forazi, one of the key suspects in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif.
Senior Judicial Magistrate Gazi Md Sirajul Islam passed the order around 3pm on Wednesday in response to a 10-day remand plea of police, according to OC (investigation) Md Humayun Kabir.
Two other suspects —‘Oli’ and ‘Tanvir’— in the case confessed to their involvement with the murder before the court.
Besides them, ‘Chandan’ and ‘Hasan’ had been put on seven days of remand, and Md Sagor and Kamrul Hasan Saimun and Najmul Hasan on five days earlier.
On Wednesday morning, a police team arrested Rifat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Barishal Range) Md Shafiqul Islam said at a news conference.
Rifat is the nephew of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain. He was the main associate of Sabbir Ahmed, who dubbed himself as Nayon Bond in his crime world.
Nayon was killed in a so-called gunfight with police on Tuesday while Rifat’s brother Rishan Forazi, the third key suspect in the case, is still on the run.
Police have arrested five people, who were named in the case, and five other suspects in connection with the gruesome murder.
On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately tried to save him.
He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.
The video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.
Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people.
Barguna Government College Degree first-year student Aysha Siddika Minny, wife of Refat Shorif, later named Nayon, Rifat and Rishan as the lead attackers.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Bairstow powers England to 305
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rohingya threatens stability in entire region: Gowher Rizvi
- India at the centre of Bangladesh’s foreign policy: PM's adviser
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Child dies in Ashulia gas explosion
- Two killed in bus-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in Beijing
- Another suspect in AL leader Farhad murder dies in police ‘shootout’
- RAB detains drug trafficker in Kishoreganj
- Nine get death for attacks on train carrying Hasina 25 years ago
- Death toll climbs to six in Gazipur spinning mill fire
Most Read
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Rickshaws banned from key Dhaka roads
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rifat Farazi
- Sri Lanka police chief, ex-defence secretary arrested over bombings
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Licence a must to buy new motorbike: BRTA