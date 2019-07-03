Police to question Barguna murder suspect Rifat Forazi for seven days

Senior Judicial Magistrate Gazi Md Sirajul Islam passed the order around 3pm on Wednesday in response to a 10-day remand plea of police, according to OC (investigation) Md Humayun Kabir.

Two other suspects —‘Oli’ and ‘Tanvir’— in the case confessed to their involvement with the murder before the court.

Besides them, ‘Chandan’ and ‘Hasan’ had been put on seven days of remand, and Md Sagor and Kamrul Hasan Saimun and Najmul Hasan on five days earlier.

On Wednesday morning, a police team arrested Rifat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Barishal Range) Md Shafiqul Islam said at a news conference.

Rifat is the nephew of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain. He was the main associate of Sabbir Ahmed, who dubbed himself as Nayon Bond in his crime world.

Nayon was killed in a so-called gunfight with police on Tuesday while Rifat’s brother Rishan Forazi, the third key suspect in the case, is still on the run.

Police have arrested five people, who were named in the case, and five other suspects in connection with the gruesome murder.

On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately tried to save him.

He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.

The video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.

Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people.

Barguna Government College Degree first-year student Aysha Siddika Minny, wife of Refat Shorif, later named Nayon, Rifat and Rishan as the lead attackers.