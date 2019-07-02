Barguna murder suspect Nayan Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 08:15 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 08:15 AM BdST
A key suspect in the daylight killing of Refat Shorif in Barguna town has died in an alleged shootout with the police.
The suspect, locally known as Nayan Bond, died during a police raid to arrest other criminals near the Payra river in Barguna Sadar Upazila at 4am Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain said.
More to follow
