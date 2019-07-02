Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar

A VVIP flight of Bangladesh Biman Airlines took off with the prime minister and her delegation from the Shahjalal International Airport at 5pm on Monday. The plane landed in Dalian’s Zhoushuizi International Airport at 12:10am local time (10:10pm Bangladesh standard time).

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to China M Fazlul Karim received the premier at the airport in the presence of Dalian city mayor Tan Chengxu.

A ceremonial motorcade later escorted Hasina to the Shangri-La Hotel, where she will be staying while attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

During the trip, Hasina will hold bilateral talks with China’s President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

The two countries are expected to conclude several deals as well as exploring ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

The conference in Dalian, referred to as ‘Summer Davos’, will be attended by almost 2,000 representatives of government, business community, civil society, and the fields of arts and education.



Hasina’s latest visit is different to her last trip to Beijing. While the focus of the visit is mainly on drawing investment, the Rohingya issue will also be emphasised, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.



Speaking to the media on Friday, Momen said Hasina will discuss the matter with her Chinese counterpart in the bilateral meeting scheduled for July 4.



Over 700,000 Rohingyas fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017. They joined 400,000 Rohingyas who had been living in Bangladesh for many years.



On taking part in the ‘WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019’ in Dalian, the prime minister will head to Beijing on a special chartered flight on Wednesday.



After reception at Beijing Capital International Airport, the Prime Minister in a ceremonial motorcade will be taken to Diaoyutai State Guest House, where she will be staying during her visit to Beijing.



Later on Wednesday, she will join a community reception to be hosted in her honour by expatriate Bangladeshis in the Chinese capital.



The next day, she will place wreaths at the Heroes Memorial at the Great Hall of the People before attending the meeting with Prime Minister Li. The prime minister will then attend the agreement signing ceremony at the Great Hall.



She will then attend a roundtable with Chinese business leaders at CCPIT on the same day.



Hasina is slated to deliver an address on July 5 at an event to be arranged by ‘Pangoal Institution’, a Chinese think tank.



Later, executives of Chinese firms are expected to meet her before the prime minister’s meeting with President Xi later in the afternoon.



She will also attend a banquet hosted by Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in the evening.



The prime minister will leave Beijing at 11am (local time) on July 6 and return home at 1:35 pm BdST on the same day.