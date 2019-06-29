Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive

With a video of the hacking and Refat’s wife Aysha Siddika Minny desperation to save him widely shared on social media, netizens started posting screenshots of Messenger conversations among members of the Facebook group in Barguna.

Locals said Nayon, a James Bond fan aged 25, is the leader of the group. Hence its name is ‘Bond 007’.

Nayon, whose real name is Sabbir Ahmed, even took the alias Nayon Bond and wrote the code of the fictional British Secret Service agent – 007 – on his home, motorbike and wherever he could.

Barguna Sadar Police Station OC Abir Mohammad Hossain said Nayon, son of Abu Bakkar Siddiqui of Dhansiri area in the town, had been charged in at least eight cases over drugs trading, theft, mugging, attacks, threats and different other crimes.

The ‘Bond 007’ gang Nayon led were involved different types of crimes in the town, locals said.

“Nayon Bond’s gang have got into every crime. They were involved with theft, mugging, looting, everything,” says Anwar Hossain, a resident of KG School area.

Shahidul Islam Nanna, a municipality councillor, adds that the members of the gang had attacked him during an arbitration over a looting incident at a student mess.

Minny said Nayon had sexually harassed her and threatened her before she married Refat two months ago as the goon wanted to marry her.

Police are also looking for brothers Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi, relatives of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain, for their alleged involvement in the murder of Refat.

Minny said Nayon led the attack while Rifat and Rishan also took part in the main part when the assailants hacked her husband.

In the screenshots of the ‘Bond 007’ Messenger group purportedly with the attackers as its members, someone with a ‘Rifat Forazi’ account asks everyone to be present at the college where Minny studies on Wednesday morning.

Encouraged by the positive response of some others, ‘Rifat’ posts a photo of a ‘Raamda’ or long chopper and asks all to bring the sharp weapon.

The members of the group then talk about what else they should bring and what they would wear.

Asked about the screenshots, Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain told bdnews24.com: “The Messenger matter is alright, but I won’t talk about it now.”

He added the operation to arrest all the suspects was under way. Police have so far arrested and remanded in custody three people in connection with the murder.