Travelling to Bangladesh is as safe as going to Turkey, France: Canadian envoy

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 09:26 PM BdST

Canadian High Commissioner Benoit Préfontaine has said Bangladesh is now as ‘okay’ to travel to as it is going to Turkey or France.

“We have deescalated many of the restrictions that have been placed right after that,” he said, while commenting on the anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery terrorist attack on July 1, 2016.

Twenty-two people, mostly foreigners, were killed during the siege by the terrorists in this upscale café at Gulshan.

Most of the Western countries had issued alert soon after the attack discouraging their nationals to travel to Bangladesh.

“Things are now back the way they were before,” the high commissioner said, “Especially outside of the city of Dhaka.”

“The only area we have more security measure is Dhaka because this is the place where the attack took place. Now we allow our staff to do regular things that we did not allow before,” he said, adding that he personally feels “very comfortable” in Dhaka.

“But I am in charge of many people who are here, so it’s difficult to ignore some of the threat and some of the risks that still exist. But overall the trend is relaxing some of the restrictions we had to put previously."

The high commissioner was speaking at the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh’s (DCAB) flagship event ‘DCAB Talk’ with its President Raheed Ejaz in chair. General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke at the event.

Préfontaine discussed on the whole range of bilateral issues including the return of Noor Chowdhury, convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Since his deportation issue remained pending in the court, the high commissioner said it will not be “appropriate” for him to make comments.

But he said historically Canada is “very averse” to deporting any person to a country where they can face death sentence.

Canada is against death sentence in any circumstances, he said.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.