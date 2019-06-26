Home > Bangladesh

ICC prosecutor seeks Bangladesh and Myanmar investigation

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jun 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 09:13 PM BdST

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday moved closer to opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she would ask judges for permission to investigate crimes that had "at least one element" in Bangladesh, which is a member of the ICC.

She added that her investigation would cover crimes that also took place "within the context of two waves of violence in Rakhine State on the territory of" Myanmar.

The war crimes court said in a separate statement it had assigned a three-judge panel to hear Bensouda's request.

If granted, the ICC would become the first international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar.

Fatou Bensouda. Reuters

Fatou Bensouda. Reuters

Although Myanmar is not a member of the court, the ICC in September determined it has jurisdiction over some crimes in the region when they had a cross-border nature, given that Bangladesh is a member.

"The Court has jurisdiction over the crime against humanity of deportation allegedly committed against members of the Rohingya people," it said in a September 2018 ruling. "The reason is that an element of this crime - the crossing of a border - took place on the territory of a State party (Bangladesh)."

The following day, Myanmar's government said it rejected the court's jurisdiction.

Rohingya houses in Rakhine State set on fire allegedly by the Myanmar Army, Sept 11, 2017. Photo: mostafigur rahman

Rohingya houses in Rakhine State set on fire allegedly by the Myanmar Army, Sept 11, 2017. Photo: mostafigur rahman

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village Sept 1, 2017. Reuters

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village Sept 1, 2017. Reuters

 

An independent UN fact-finding mission in August concluded that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya.

Bensouda's office began a pre-investigation examination in the Bangladesh-Myanmar case last year, and a delegation from the court visited Bangladesh in March.

With 122 members, the UN-backed ICC is a court of last resort, only stepping in when member countries are found to be unwilling or unable to prosecute war crimes on their territory -- or when a case is referred to it by the UN Security Council.

That occurs only rarely as the United States, Russia and China are not ICC members, and can use their veto powers to prevent a referral, as Russia has done with Syria.

Print Friendly and PDF

England criticised for not making most of conditions against Australia
Win or lose, we stick to our 'mantra', says Morgan
Starc serves up eggs-cellent spell after English breakfast banter
Mahmudullah will play India game, Mashrafe hopes

More stories

Enamul Basir took bribes from DIG Mizan: ACC

Stolen phones from India enter Bangladesh

War crimes: RP Saha killing verdict Thursday

Burnt Narsingdi student dies

File Photo: Mizanur Rahman speaking to the media after ACC quizzing on May 3, 2018.

DIG Mizan suspended

Ctg microbus cylinder blast burns 17

Damage of Saudi Arabia's Abha airport is seen after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 12, 2019. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Bangladesh condemns attack on Saudi airport

Rohingya: China for strong comm channels

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.