ICC prosecutor seeks Bangladesh and Myanmar investigation
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 09:13 PM BdST
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday moved closer to opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement she would ask judges for permission to investigate crimes that had "at least one element" in Bangladesh, which is a member of the ICC.
She added that her investigation would cover crimes that also took place "within the context of two waves of violence in Rakhine State on the territory of" Myanmar.
The war crimes court said in a separate statement it had assigned a three-judge panel to hear Bensouda's request.
If granted, the ICC would become the first international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar.
Fatou Bensouda. Reuters
"The Court has jurisdiction over the crime against humanity of deportation allegedly committed against members of the Rohingya people," it said in a September 2018 ruling. "The reason is that an element of this crime - the crossing of a border - took place on the territory of a State party (Bangladesh)."
The following day, Myanmar's government said it rejected the court's jurisdiction.
Rohingya houses in Rakhine State set on fire allegedly by the Myanmar Army, Sept 11, 2017. Photo: mostafigur rahman
Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village Sept 1, 2017. Reuters
An independent UN fact-finding mission in August concluded that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya.
Bensouda's office began a pre-investigation examination in the Bangladesh-Myanmar case last year, and a delegation from the court visited Bangladesh in March.
With 122 members, the UN-backed ICC is a court of last resort, only stepping in when member countries are found to be unwilling or unable to prosecute war crimes on their territory -- or when a case is referred to it by the UN Security Council.
That occurs only rarely as the United States, Russia and China are not ICC members, and can use their veto powers to prevent a referral, as Russia has done with Syria.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ICC prosecutor seeks Bangladesh and Myanmar investigation
- Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- War crimes tribunal to deliver verdict on RP Saha killing Thursday
- Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital
- Microbus cylinder blast leaves 17 injured in Chattogram
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- China wants strong Bangladesh-Myanmar ‘communication channels’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
- ACC sues 23 people over FR Tower design forgery
Most Read
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Stolen mobile phones from India infiltrate Bangladesh
- Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says
- Bangladesh ‘strongly’ condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
- Bangladesh captain hopes Mahmudullah will recover for India game
- Forced to chant Hindu slogans, Muslim man is beaten to death in India
- Enamul Basir took Tk 4m in bribes from DIG Mizan, says ACC
- Dhaka University study finds antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Clinical Australia outclass England to reach semis
- Burnt Narsingdi college student dies in Dhaka hospital