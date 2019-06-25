Home > Bangladesh

Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2019 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 11:56 PM BdST

The government has suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman who made recently headlines over Anti-Corruption Commission investigation into his wealth.

The home ministry issued an order on the suspension of Mizanur after getting President Md Abdul Hamid’s approval, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

He did not mention the reason behind suspension of the police officer.

On Monday, the ACC prosecuted Mizanur, his wife, brother, and nephew, accusing all of them of making wealth in unlawful means.

It also summoned him to its headquarters on July 1 for questioning over his claim that he had paid ACC Director Enamul Basir Tk 4 million in bribes.

An ACC official, who requested anonymity as he was not authrised to speak to the media, said they found evidence of Mizanur having illegal assets worth over Tk 30.7 million.

DIG Mizanur in a television interview recently claimed that Basir had taken the bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir also allegedly divulged information during the investigation, for which he had been suspended earlier.

Mizanur provided the media with the audio clips of the alleged mobile phone conversations between him and Basir, saying he paid the bribes to frame the ACC official and save himself.

Earlier, Mizanur was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when allegations surfaced that he had abducted a woman and married her forcibly, despite him having a wife and children.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis thriving on team effort: Santner
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 17, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Morgan stays positive
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Rashid buckling under weight of expectations
Australia reach semis

More stories

ACC sues 23 over FR Tower forgery

Green Line gets 9 months to pay compensation

JCD factions clash over expulsion order

3 human traffickers die in ‘gunfight’

Rail links with Sylhet resume

BNP's Siraj wins Bogura-6

FDI up in Bangladesh, despite global fall

Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.