Police DIG Mizanur is suspended, home minister says

The home ministry issued an order on the suspension of Mizanur after getting President Md Abdul Hamid’s approval, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

He did not mention the reason behind suspension of the police officer.

On Monday, the ACC prosecuted Mizanur, his wife, brother, and nephew, accusing all of them of making wealth in unlawful means.

It also summoned him to its headquarters on July 1 for questioning over his claim that he had paid ACC Director Enamul Basir Tk 4 million in bribes.

An ACC official, who requested anonymity as he was not authrised to speak to the media, said they found evidence of Mizanur having illegal assets worth over Tk 30.7 million.

DIG Mizanur in a television interview recently claimed that Basir had taken the bribes from him promising that he would be given a clean chit.

Basir also allegedly divulged information during the investigation, for which he had been suspended earlier.

Mizanur provided the media with the audio clips of the alleged mobile phone conversations between him and Basir, saying he paid the bribes to frame the ACC official and save himself.

Earlier, Mizanur was withdrawn from Dhaka Metropolitan Police as its additional commissioner when allegations surfaced that he had abducted a woman and married her forcibly, despite him having a wife and children.