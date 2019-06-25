Home > Bangladesh

China wants strong Bangladesh-Myanmar ‘communication channels’ to resolve Rohingya crisis

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jun 2019 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 10:54 PM BdST

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Zhang Zuo has underlined “the importance of the strengthening communication channels” between Bangladesh and Myanmar for finding a solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He was briefing Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on his recent visit to the Rohingya refugee camps.

The foreign ministry said the ambassador paid a courtesy call on the foreign minister at his office on Tuesday.

Momen sought China’s support to convince Myanmar to begin taking back their people from Bangladesh at the earliest. He said Bangladesh is ready to send back the Rohingya people who are on the verified list.

They also shared their views on the role Myanmar should play to create a congenial atmosphere so that Rohingyas feel secured about their repatriation and resettlement in Rakhine State.

The foreign minister urged the Chinese ambassador to “redouble” his efforts so that agreements and decisions reached at leaders’ summit in the past may be implemented speedily.

The ambassador said he is making every effort “for speedy implementation of cooperation projects”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

