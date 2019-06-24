Probe opens into Upaban train accident amid rescue efforts
Senior Correspondent and Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2019 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 12:09 PM BdST
The government has formed two separate committees to investigate the train derailment in Moulvibazar that left four people dead and scores injured.
The rescue operation may come to a close on Monday afternoon, according to railway officials.
The first committee headed by Mizanur Rahman, chief mechanical engineer (east), has been asked to submit its report in the next three workdays.
Railways Secretary Md Mofazzel Hossain, Additional Secretary Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh Railway Director General Qazi Md Rafiqul Alam went to the scene around 9am on Monday.
The rail links between Sylhet and other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident around 11:50pm on Sunday.
Five coaches of the Dhaka-bound Upaban Express train from Sylhet came off the tracks while it was crossing a bridge in Kulaura, according to railways officials and locals.
“Rail communications may resume by 5pm,” Additional Secretary Mujibur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
The four-member committee led by the chief mechanical engineer has been asked to submit the probe report in the next three workdays.
Besides, a five-member divisional probe committee headed by divisional transport officer Mainul Islam has also been formed.
