BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jun 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 10:38 PM BdST

BNP candidate GM Siraj has secured a berth in the 11th parliament after winning the by-election to the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency.

Senior election officer Mahabub Alam Shah announced the poll outcome on Monday.

Contesting with the 'paddy sheaf' symbol, Siraj bagged 89,782 votes in the by-polls. His nearest rival, Awami League candidate SMT Zaman got 23,297 votes.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam had been elected from the constituency but the seat was declared vacant after he refused to take his oath of office.

The election was also contested by candidates of the Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Congress, Muslim League and two independents.

Polling started simultaneously in 141 voting centres of the constituency at 9am on Monday and continued until 5pm without any break. All centres used Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

The constituency has 3,87,458 voters with  ballots being cast in 965 booths at 141 voting centres.  

