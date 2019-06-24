BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency

Senior election officer Mahabub Alam Shah announced the poll outcome on Monday.

Contesting with the 'paddy sheaf' symbol, Siraj bagged 89,782 votes in the by-polls. His nearest rival, Awami League candidate SMT Zaman got 23,297 votes.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam had been elected from the constituency but the seat was declared vacant after he refused to take his oath of office.

The election was also contested by candidates of the Jatiya Party, Bangladesh Congress, Muslim League and two independents.

Polling started simultaneously in 141 voting centres of the constituency at 9am on Monday and continued until 5pm without any break. All centres used Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.

The constituency has 3,87,458 voters with ballots being cast in 965 booths at 141 voting centres.