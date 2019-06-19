Home > Bangladesh

Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 02:07 PM BdST

The High Court has granted bail to former Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in a case filed over the murder of two Jubo League leaders in Tangail.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

It comes after he had been given bail in the case over the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed, which clears the way for his release from jail, according to Rana’s lawyer.

The High Court issued a rule granting six months’ bail to the former MP on Mar 6, said lawyer Rusho Mostafa. Chamber Judge Md Nuruzzaman subsequently stayed the bail on Mar 14, upon a challenge by the state.

Later on Apr 23, the Appellate Division upheld the stay and ordered that the rule be settled.

“Accordingly, the court conducted a hearing on the matter on Tuesday before announcing the verdict today. The court upheld the rule passed on the issue of bail,” said Rusho.

“As a result, there are no barriers to his release since he has also secured bail in another case.”   

But Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah has said that the state will appeal the verdict.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

Four get life for murder in Dhaka

Motorcyclist dies in Jashore crash

Ex-MP Rana gets bail

3 to die for murder in Kishoreganj

Dengue on the rise

First iron reserves confirmed in Dinajpur

Diplomats in Riyadh briefed on Rohingya

Docu screened in US for recognition of genocide

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.