Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 02:07 PM BdST
The High Court has granted bail to former Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Khan Rana in a case filed over the murder of two Jubo League leaders in Tangail.
The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.
It comes after he had been given bail in the case over the murder of freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed, which clears the way for his release from jail, according to Rana’s lawyer.
The High Court issued a rule granting six months’ bail to the former MP on Mar 6, said lawyer Rusho Mostafa. Chamber Judge Md Nuruzzaman subsequently stayed the bail on Mar 14, upon a challenge by the state.
Later on Apr 23, the Appellate Division upheld the stay and ordered that the rule be settled.
“Accordingly, the court conducted a hearing on the matter on Tuesday before announcing the verdict today. The court upheld the rule passed on the issue of bail,” said Rusho.
“As a result, there are no barriers to his release since he has also secured bail in another case.”
But Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah has said that the state will appeal the verdict.
