Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured

Seven others were injured in the fight between Chinese and Bangladeshi workers at the 1320-MW thermal power plant on Tuesday, said Kalapara Police OC Monirul Islam.

The incident was sparked by the death of Swabindra Das, 32, a Bangladeshi worker who lost his life after falling from the plant’s terrace, according to law enforcers.

Police later rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Eight people were injured in the incident and had been taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal.

Of them, a 26-year-old Chinese national, Jang Yang Fhang, died during treatment, said Bakir Hossain, director of the hospital.

"Six Chinese nationals were taken to the hospital around 2am on Wednesday. Later, two Bangladeshis were also admitted. All of them are workers of the under-construction power plant," he said.

"Jang had a deep cut on his head and he died from excessive bleeding in the early hours of the morning."

Swabindra Das, 32, died on the spot after falling off the terrace, according to the workers.

Rumours subsequently spread that a Chinese worker has pushed him off the terrace, leading to the violent confrontation between the two groups.

On the other hand, the Chinese nationals denied the allegation and claimed that Swabindra died due to his own negligence.

As tensions simmered, local workers brought out a procession carrying the body of Swabindra.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

'The situation is under control now. Additional police have also been deployed to avoid further clashes," OC Monirul said.