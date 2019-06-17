Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST
Biman pilot Captain Fazal Mahmud flew to Qatar earlier this month without a passport to bring back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from abroad and was detained in the Doha airport for hours. Now a probe report concluded that it was a sheer mistake by the pilot.
“The pilot mistakenly left the passport in his office,” Additional Secretary Nasima Begum, the head of probe panel, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
Nasima, however, did not explain whether any recommendation was made to take action against the pilot. But several recommendations have been made in the investigation report, she added.
Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said he received the report on Sunday. “I am yet to go through the report. But it makes five to seven recommendations.”
Asked what kind of recommendation was made, he said, "Any passenger or crew must follow the rules when they cross the immigration. Generic recommendations have been made."
After returning home, the prime minister at a news conference said, “One may forget his passport. But it is the immigration officials’ duty to check (if they have the right papers).”
Captain Mahmud travelled to Qatar on June 5 to operate a flight to fly back Hasina from abroad. When the issue of him not carrying his passport was discovered in Doha, another pilot was sent to operate Hasina’s flight.
The Department of Immigration and Passports later suspended a sub-inspector for negligence in checking Fazal’s passport. Two committees were formed to investigate the incident.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Police to take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- Nusrat’s family relieved after police arrest ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Prisoner runs drugs ring from Chattogram jail: Police
- Judge’s question: Is DIG Mizan more powerful than ACC?
- Top court scraps bail of Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine Islam
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
Most Read
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Hong Kong leader says sorry as protesters insist she quits
- Nusrat’s family relieved after police arrest ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem
- India beat Pakistan to maintain perfect World Cup record