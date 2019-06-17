Home > Bangladesh

Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2019 05:53 PM BdST

Biman pilot Captain Fazal Mahmud flew to Qatar earlier this month without a passport to bring back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from abroad and was detained in the Doha airport for hours. Now a probe report concluded that it was a sheer mistake by the pilot.

“The pilot mistakenly left the passport in his office,” Additional Secretary Nasima Begum, the head of probe panel, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Nasima, however, did not explain whether any recommendation was made to take action against the pilot. But several recommendations have been made in the investigation report, she added.

Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said he received the report on Sunday. “I am yet to go through the report. But it makes five to seven recommendations.”

Asked what kind of recommendation was made, he said, "Any passenger or crew must follow the rules when they cross the immigration. Generic recommendations have been made."

After returning home, the prime minister at a news conference said, “One may forget his passport. But it is the immigration officials’ duty to check (if they have the right papers).”

Captain Mahmud travelled to Qatar on June 5 to operate a flight to fly back Hasina from abroad. When the issue of him not carrying his passport was discovered in Doha, another pilot was sent to operate Hasina’s flight.

The Department of Immigration and Passports later suspended a sub-inspector for negligence in checking Fazal’s passport. Two committees were formed to investigate the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
Bangladesh win toss, choose to bowl
Sarfaraz refuses to blame senior men for Pakistan's troubles
‘Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohil shakes hands with Pakistan's Imad Wasim after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
No room for error after India loss: Wasim

More stories

Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail

Moazzem taken to cyber tribunal

Moazzem faces cyber tribunal

Nusrat family relieved after Moazzem arrest

File Photo: Police escort Abedatul Fatema alias Khadiza, 'Afrin' alias 'Priyoti' and Sharmin aka Shaila Afrin to a court on Oct 9, 2016.

3 female terror suspects go on trial

Inmate deals drugs from Ctg prison

Ex-OC Moazzem arrested

DIG Mizan

Top court reproaches ACC over DIG Mizan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.