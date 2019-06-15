Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST
Renowned Indian cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty has inaugurated a 375-bed hospital in Chattogram.
Shetty, the founder of the Narayana Health in India, launched the Imperial Hospital on Saturday.
The newly-incepted cardiac centre will be jointly operated by Narayana Health and Imperial.
The 6,60,000-sq ft facility consists of five separate buildings on seven acres of land in the port city's Pahartali area.
The hospital will offer health care services based on international standards, said Shetty.
The number of Bangladeshis travelling abroad to countries like India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia is rising each year, he observed.
“The inception of this hospital will greatly reduce this trend.”
