Home > Bangladesh

Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 03:05 PM BdST

Renowned Indian cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty has inaugurated a 375-bed hospital in Chattogram.

Shetty, the founder of the Narayana Health in India, launched the Imperial Hospital on Saturday.

The newly-incepted cardiac centre will be jointly operated by Narayana Health and Imperial.

The 6,60,000-sq ft facility consists of five separate buildings on seven acres of land in the port city's Pahartali area.

The hospital will offer health care services based on international standards, said Shetty.

The number of Bangladeshis travelling abroad to countries like India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia is rising each year, he observed.

“The inception of this hospital will greatly reduce this trend.” 

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

Man dies in Gaibandha crash

Write about media owners: PM

Bangladesh, Tajikistan keen on joint working group

Ships collide at Ctg port

Budget won’t raise prices: Kamal

PM’s rare move

None is totally clean: PM

Protest against deep-sea fishing ban escalates

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.