Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram

Shetty, the founder of the Narayana Health in India, launched the Imperial Hospital on Saturday.

The newly-incepted cardiac centre will be jointly operated by Narayana Health and Imperial.

The 6,60,000-sq ft facility consists of five separate buildings on seven acres of land in the port city's Pahartali area.

The hospital will offer health care services based on international standards, said Shetty.

The number of Bangladeshis travelling abroad to countries like India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia is rising each year, he observed.

“The inception of this hospital will greatly reduce this trend.”