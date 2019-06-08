Home > Bangladesh

Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jun 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2019 03:08 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief the media on Sunday about her recently-concluded tri-nation tour of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland.

The press conference will be held in Ganabhaban at 5pm, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

The prime minister returned to Dhaka from Finland on Saturday, capping off an 11-day trip.

Hasina kicked off the tri-nation tour with a visit to Japan on May 28. She delivered an address at the 'The Future of Asia' conference in Tokyo before holding a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

During the visit, Japan signed $2.5 billion in official development assistance, or ODA, to fund several infrastructural projects in Bangladesh.

The prime minister then headed to Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit, bringing the curtains down on her four-day Japan trip.

While in the Gulf country, Hasina also performed Umrah in Makkah and visited the tomb of Prophet Muhammad in Madina.

She then departed for Finland on Jun 3 to round off the tour.  

