Home > Bangladesh

40 injured in Brahmanbaria clashes over beef

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jun 2019 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 05:52 PM BdST

At least 40 people, including children and policemen, have been injured after a verbal spat over the quantity of bones in beef between a villager and a meat seller boiled over into physical clashes between residents of two villages in Brahmanbaria.

The intersection at Khatihata's Bishwa Road on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway transformed into a battlefield for about an hour on Friday morning.

Brahmanbaria Model Police OC Selim Uddin said, the fight between residents of Sadar Upazila's Khatihata and Sarail Upazila's Kuttapara villages brought traffic at the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway to a standstill between 10am and 11am, creating tailbacks on both sides of the road.

According to locals, a resident of Kuttapara village went to Khatihata Bishwa Road in the morning to buy meat from a shop. He subsequently had a row with the shopkeeper over the high amount of bones in the meat.

The squabble soon escalated into a full-fledged physical altercation with the customer and the trader gathering men from their respective villages, armed with weapons, to face off against each other.

Informed of the incident, police from Sadar Model Station and Sarail Station rushed to the scene and fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Sarail Police OC Mofiz Uddin said, at least four policemen and 40 people were hurt in the hour-long clash.

"The situation is currently normal. Additional policemen have been deployed to the spot."

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters
No clear favourite at WC: Border
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh 's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
No 'shock' in losing to Tigers: Plunkett
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019 New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera Action Images via Reuters
Afghanistan 'less daunting' than Tigers: Vettori
ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter
Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC

More stories

Motorcyclist dies in Magura crash

Three Rohingyas die in Teknaf ‘shootout’

File Photo: A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flying in Dhaka.

Biman pilot without  passport in Qatar 

A ship moves across the polluted waters of the Buriganga River, as viewed from the Bangladesh China Friendship Bridge in Dhaka's Postogola. The poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to three other rivers around the capital. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Antibiotics in rivers '300 times safe level'

Heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ razed on Eid night

Three injured in Dhaka crash

Petrol bomb found in BSMMU

Man killed in Thakurgaon 'shootout'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.