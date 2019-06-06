At least 21 killed in road accidents during Bangladesh Eid celebrations
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2019 04:42 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 04:42 AM BdST
At least 21 people have lost their lives in road accidents in eight districts of Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
Six people were killed in Faridpur, four in Lalmonirhat, two in Jhenaidah, three in Sirajganj, two in Tangail and Pirojpur each, and one each in Ashulia and Gazipur on Wednesday.
bdnews24.com correspondents sent the reports confirmed by police, Fire Service and Civil Defence, and doctors.
In Faridpur, six people died and at least 15 others were injured when a Chuadanga-bound bus carrying Eid holidaymakers from Dhaka hit a roadside tree at Dhuladi early in the morning.
Two motorcycle riders lost their lives in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur as the bike hit a tree with three aboard, injuring the other rider.
Sirajganj saw two accidents early in the morning. Two trucks collided head-on at Bhuyangati on the Sirajganj-Bogura Highway killing a driver and a driver’s helper.
The other accident in the district occurred on the same highway. A collision between a bus and a truck left one dead and four others injured at the time.
A truck crushed an autorickshaw in Dhaka’s Ashulia, killing a police constable and injuring four other policemen, who were returning to the police quarters from economic zone after duty.
A motorcycle hit another one from behind, resulting in the deaths of two riders and injury of another in Pirojpur’s Morelganj in the evening.
A pileup involving four motorcycles left a rider dead and seven others injured at Durlabhpur in Gazipur when one of the drivers suddenly pressed the brakes in an effort to save a goat.
