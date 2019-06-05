Hasina, Finland’s Niinisto agree to work together on climate crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finland President Sauli Niinisto reached the agreement at the latter’s official residence in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Hasina, who is in Finland on a four-day visit, sought strong support from the European Union for safe and secured repatriation of the over 1 million Myanmar Rohingya refugees currently sheltered in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister’s Speech Writer (Secretary) Md Nazrul Islam briefed the media over the phone after the meeting.

The Finnish president lauded Hasina for the economic progress of Bangladesh under her leadership.

Niinisto expressed concern that Bangladesh will be badly affected if the sea level rises due to global warming.

He also emphasised strengthening of global warning system to reduce losses from the natural calamities, especially tidal surge.

Hasina told Niinisto one-third of Bangladesh will be submerged if the sea level rises one meter.

She briefed him about her government’s initiatives to mitigate climate change consequences.

She mentioned formation of Bangladesh Climate Resilience Fund with own resources to face the effects of climate change.

The prime minister informed the Finnish president about various measures, including creation of green belt along the coast of Bay of Bengal and employing volunteers to offset the impact of natural disasters like cyclone and tidal surge.

Hasina pointed out that being a highly densely populated country, it is very tough for Bangladesh to give shelter to the vast number of Rohinyga people.

The prime minister expressed concern that Myanmar would not keep its promise to take back the Rohingya refugees even after signing agreement.

Responding to a question from Niinisto, she said relations with Myanmar did not deteriorate even after forcefully eviction of the Rohingyas by Myanmar authorities from the Rakhine State.

She said Bangladesh pursues the foreign policy of “friendship to all, malice to none” and maintains very good relations with its neighbours.

The premier narrated different development indices including 8.13 percent GDP growth this year and urged investors of Finland to invest in Bangladesh.

Noting that her government is setting up 100 exclusive economic zones, Hasina said the Finnish investors could have a special economic zone if they wanted.

She lauded Finland for recognising Bangladesh immediately after the 1971 Liberation War.

“We always value the support and cooperation that Finland extended to Bangladesh during and after the liberation of the country,” Nazrul quoted her as saying.

The prime minister narrated how her father and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled through his life, having been subjected to incarceration for the emancipation of people and independence of the country.

Responding to another query of the president, Hasina also recollected her own struggle after the assassination of Bangabandhu along with most of his family members.

She said she returned home with the people’s support in 1981 and it was the people who voted her four times as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

The prime minister invited the Finnish president to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time and sought Finland’s support in electing Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque as the deputy director general of International Organization of Migration.

At the beginning of the meeting, both the prime minister and the president exchanged greetings.

The president received Hasina at his residence on her arrival.

The prime minister also signed the Visitor Book, her speech writer said.