Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 09:27 PM BdST
Suspected fraudsters from Ukraine cut off the connection between ATMs and the main server after making calls from their mobile phones and then withdrew money without leaving a trace, police say.
The suspects withdrew money from Dutch-Bangla Bank’s ATM booth at Badda several times on Friday night and a suspected member of the ring was arrested from another booth at Khilgaon, leading to the arrest of five more.
A court remanded the six foreign nationals for three days on Monday.
In CCTV footage obtained from the Badda booth, two foreign nationals are seen entering the booth and withdrawing money using a card several times in presence of a security guard.
The suspects covered their faces with sunglass, cap and piece of cloth.
They were seen making phone calls every time before withdrawing money.
They were communicating with someone in Ukraine before taking control of ATMs to withdraw money, the DB official said.
The money was not taken from any customer's account. No account of that transaction has been recorded in the bank’s main server. But the bank authorities found that Tk 300,000 was withdrawn from the booth.
The six Ukrainians are Denys Vitomskyi, 20, Nazarii Vozniuk, 19, Volodymyr Trishchynskyi, 37, Serheii Ukrainets, 33, Oleg Shevchuk, 46, and Valentyn Sokolovskyi, 37.
They had been planning to travel to India from Bangladesh to withdraw money from ATMS there, according to the DB official.
Police were investigating whether any Bangladesh had any links with the Ukrainians.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 3, 2019 England's Jofra Archer in action Action Images via Reuter
Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Severe traffic congestion near Bangabandhu Bridge mars Eid travels
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- River transport services on Shimulia-Kathalbari route disrupted by bad weather
- Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ with RAB in Ctg, Gazipur
- Government transfers officials who cracked down on errant businesses
- Three female clothing factory workers hit by police vehicle die in Cumilla
- Four die, five hurt in Dhaka as bus hits pickup van on highway
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Suspect in murder of inmate Amit Muhuri remanded for five days
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Dutch-Bangla Bank suspends ATM booth services at night until Eid holidays
- Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Pakistan win as England fall short in huge chase despite Root, Butler centuries
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'