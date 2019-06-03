Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jun 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 07:18 PM BdST

Police have been granted three days to grill six foreigners arrested for hacking into an ATM of a private bank using digital forgery to withdraw money from it.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mondol passed the order on Monday after police sought eight days to question the alleged fraudsters.

The suspects are all Ukrainian nationals, said Ashraful Islam, a court officer.  

WARNING:

