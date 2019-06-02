Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 04:45 PM BdST
Prominent playwright, director and actor Momtazuddin Ahmed has died from old-age complications in Apollo Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 84.
Momtazuddin died at 3.48pm, said Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus. He was one of the most successful theatre activists in the field of satire in Bangladesh.
More to follow
