Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
Reazul Bashar, from Makkah, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2019 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 11:12 AM BdST
The dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland Northern Rakhine is still uncertain as Myanmar consistently failed to keep its promises in creating a conducive environment for them, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Bangladesh prime minister spoke on behalf of the Asia Group at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Makkah Al Mukarramah Summit on Friday.
Bangladesh has given shelter to more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar despite resource constraints, said Hasina. But their return to their homeland has become uncertain now, she said.
Hasina sought the OIC support to launch the Rohingya case in the International Court of Justice to ensure their legal rights.
The Abu Dhabi Conference of Foreign Ministers has created a pathway to move the ICJ for ensuring the legal rights of Rohingyas and addressing the question of accountability and Justice, she said. “We thank The Gambia for steering the process this far. We make an appeal to the member states to support the launching of the case with voluntary funding and technical help.”
Hasina mentioned the ideology of violence and extremism causing wrong perception of Islam and expressed sympathy and solidarity to the families of victims in the Christ Church attacks and terror attacks in Sri Lanka.
To fight the escalating terrorism and violence, the prime minister proposed a four-point formula for the Muslim world that was pronounced in the Riyadh conference. Her proposal includes stopping the supply of arms and flow of financing for terrorism, removing divisions within the Ummah and peaceful settlement of conflicts through dialogue.
She also called for the implementation of the “OIC-2015: Programme of Action” through joint Islamic action to fight poverty.
Hasina also sought the support of member countries for the candidature of Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque for the post of deputy director general of the International Organisation for Migration.
