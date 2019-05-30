Fire at Ashuganj plant transformer disrupts power generation
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2019 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 11:59 PM BdST
A transformer at the Ashuganj thermal power plant in Brahmanbaria has caught fire, halting electricity generation in five units.
Two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence battled the blaze for an hour to bring it under control on Thursday evening, Ashuganj Power Station Managing Director AMM Sazzadur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
The fire started at a newly installed transformer on the switch yard of the station sometime after connection was established to the transformer at 6:20pm, Sazzadur said.
