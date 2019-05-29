Japan’s Abe promises Hasina support for Bangladesh to become a developed nation

The two premiers held a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting and signing of $2.5 billion official development assistance in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Abe has assured me that Japan will stand by Bangladesh and extend necessary support to reach its goal to become a developed country by 2041 as it by now has met all the criteria to graduate from Least Developed Country to Developing Country,” Hasina said.

“We will work together for the development of Bangladesh and beyond and achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Abe told the media.

Hasina was given a guard of honour when she reached the Japanese Prime Minister's Office.

Japan occupies a very special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh as “the level of commitment that Japan has been showing since our independence in 1971, is truly remarkable”, she said.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of making Bangladesh a prosperous nation and his vision of development was influenced by the development history of Japan, the prime minister said.

“After more than 48 years since our independence in 1971, we can now confidently say that we are moving in the right direction to fulfil that dream,” Bangabandhu’s daughter said.

Japan is the single largest development partner of Bangladesh with $11.3 billion in ODA since independence.

Bangladesh will spend the latest Japanese funds on key infrastructure projects such as the Matarbari Port Development project, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), and Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (V). The Foreign Direct Investment Development Project (II), Energy Efficiency and Conservation Promotion Financing Project (Phase-2) will also get funds from the ODA.

“And it’s reassuring to have Japan by our side always,” Hasina said, thanking Abe for the signing of the new ODA deal.

Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy

The two prime ministers discussed new ideas to enhance and strengthen the level of cooperation, according to Hasina.

“We’ve agreed to explore all possible areas where our two countries can find mutually beneficial outcomes,” she said.

They discussed ways to enhance regional connectivity by improving physical infrastructure, for which Abe also assured her of continued assistance, the prime minister said.

Regional peace and stability, the fight against terrorism and militancy, tackling the effects of climate change, and denuclearisation at the global and regional levels were among the other issues discussed at the meeting.