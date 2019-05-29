Japan’s Abe promises Hasina support for Bangladesh to become a developed nation
Reazul Bashar from Tokyo, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2019 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 11:56 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has assured Sheikh Hasina of continuing to support Bangladesh in its efforts to graduate to a developed nation.
The two premiers held a joint news conference after a bilateral meeting and signing of $2.5 billion official development assistance in Tokyo on Wednesday.
“Prime Minister Abe has assured me that Japan will stand by Bangladesh and extend necessary support to reach its goal to become a developed country by 2041 as it by now has met all the criteria to graduate from Least Developed Country to Developing Country,” Hasina said.
“We will work together for the development of Bangladesh and beyond and achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Abe told the media.
Hasina was given a guard of honour when she reached the Japanese Prime Minister's Office.
Japan occupies a very special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh as “the level of commitment that Japan has been showing since our independence in 1971, is truly remarkable”, she said.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of making Bangladesh a prosperous nation and his vision of development was influenced by the development history of Japan, the prime minister said.
“After more than 48 years since our independence in 1971, we can now confidently say that we are moving in the right direction to fulfil that dream,” Bangabandhu’s daughter said.
Japan is the single largest development partner of Bangladesh with $11.3 billion in ODA since independence.
Bangladesh will spend the latest Japanese funds on key infrastructure projects such as the Matarbari Port Development project, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), and Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (V). The Foreign Direct Investment Development Project (II), Energy Efficiency and Conservation Promotion Financing Project (Phase-2) will also get funds from the ODA.
“And it’s reassuring to have Japan by our side always,” Hasina said, thanking Abe for the signing of the new ODA deal.
Photo: Yasin Kabir Joy
“We’ve agreed to explore all possible areas where our two countries can find mutually beneficial outcomes,” she said.
They discussed ways to enhance regional connectivity by improving physical infrastructure, for which Abe also assured her of continued assistance, the prime minister said.
Regional peace and stability, the fight against terrorism and militancy, tackling the effects of climate change, and denuclearisation at the global and regional levels were among the other issues discussed at the meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ex-OC Moazzem’s exclusion in Nusrat murder charge-sheet disappoints plaintiff’s lawyer
- Hamid files to India to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem seeks bail from High Court in case over Nusrat video
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- Narayanganj man gets death for murder of a jeweller last year
- Metro rail to be launched Dec 16, 2021: Quader
- Four 'bandits' killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Sundarbans
- Hasina urges Japanese businesses to invest, strengthen ties with Bangladesh
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- Ihsanul Karim to stay as PM's Press Secretary for three more years
Most Read
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
- Huawei asks US court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- Metro rail to be launched Dec 16, 2021: Quader
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Mashrafe picks up hamstring knock in World Cup warm-up match against India
- BNP serves politicians with Tk 30 Iftar ‘to honour’ jailed chief Khaleda